Maandag 18 Februari 2019 (KN.12.1)

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness:Hard Body

09:00 CNN Nieuws

09:35 Atomic Puppet

10:01 Tv.film:We Bought A Zoo

12:12 CNN Nieuws

12:36 Middagfilm:A-X-L

14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:11 Kinderfilm:The Tigger Movie

16:38 The Nature Of Things:Wasted

17:25 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 God Friended Me

19:35 How It’s Made

20:05 This Is US

21:01 ATV Sports

21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 Greenleaf

22:50 Hap And Leonard

23:32 Caribbean Newsline

00:05 ATV Nieuws

00:41 MacGyver

01:25 Tv.film:The Nun

03:02 Tv.film:The Recruit

05:00 Incredible Medicine Dr.Westons Casebook

06:00 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)