ATV KN.12.2 Zondag 10 Februari 2019

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

12:00 Cartoons

14:00 Herh.Telesur/SVB 1e Divisie Competitie: Voorwaarts X Botopasi

16:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

16:30 America’s Got Talent

17:15 Fiber Vibes

17:25 The Masked Singer

18:15 Entertainment: Miley Cyrus – The Movement

19:00 Europa League Magazine

19:30 Doc.: How Do They Do It

20:00 Herh. Tap a Bankstel : Oela Lo Ning Hing

21:10 The Good Place

21:35 The Cool Kids

22:00 Stan Lee’s Lucky Man

22:45 How To Get Away With Murder

23:30 Al Jazeera News

00:00 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)