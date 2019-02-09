07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:36 Logos International
08:39 Puppy Dog Pals
09:05 Caribbean Newsline
09:40 Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel
10:05 Bunk’d
10:30 The Final Table
11:30 The Amazing Race:Canada
12:20 Middagfilm:Mortal Engines
14:30 Jessie
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 U2 Live At Glastonbury
16:35 MacGyver
17:20 Teen Titans
17:32 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Sranan Tori:1+1=3:Je Bent Nooit Te Oud
19:10 The UB40 Stroy Of Reggae
20:35 How It’s Made
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:30 Single Parents
22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 The Sinner
22:55 Tv.film:Prospect
00:40 ATV Nieuws
01:15 Aftermath
02:00 Tv.film:Blue Valentine
03:55 Tv.film:Going The Distance
05:40 Americas Wild States
06:30 Crowded
07:00 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zaterdag 09 Februari 2019 (KN.12.1)
07:00 CNN Nieuws