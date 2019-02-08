07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Shaun T – Insanity Pulse
08:35 Inspector Gadget
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Fallout 911
10:00 Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to hell and Back
10:45 Atomic Puppet
11:10 Herh.ATV Sports
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Doc.: Dutch New York
13:35 Super Hit Top 10
14:05 Liv And Maddie
14:30 Transformers:Cyberverse
15:00 Herh.Whazzz Up ???
15:50 Ultimate Beastmaster
17:00 Gemeente Eenheid in Christus
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 The Good Doctor
19:50 Tv.Film: Robin Hood
22:00 Trekking:Payday/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Reverie
22:55 Shark Tank
23:50 Caribbean Newsline
00:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:00 Ransom
01:45 Tv.Film: Self Less
03:40 Tv.Film: Speed Kills
05:25 Take Two
06:10 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 8 Februari 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws