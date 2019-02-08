ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 8 Februari 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Shaun T – Insanity Pulse

08:35 Inspector Gadget

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Fallout 911

10:00 Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to hell and Back

10:45 Atomic Puppet

11:10 Herh.ATV Sports

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Doc.: Dutch New York

13:35 Super Hit Top 10

14:05 Liv And Maddie

14:30 Transformers:Cyberverse

15:00 Herh.Whazzz Up ???

15:50 Ultimate Beastmaster

17:00 Gemeente Eenheid in Christus

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 The Good Doctor

19:50 Tv.Film: Robin Hood

22:00 Trekking:Payday/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Reverie

22:55 Shark Tank

23:50 Caribbean Newsline

00:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:00 Ransom

01:45 Tv.Film: Self Less

03:40 Tv.Film: Speed Kills

05:25 Take Two

06:10 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)