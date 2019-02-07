07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Max Out Sweat
08:45 Adventure Time
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Elena Of Avalor
10:00 Tv.Film: Smallfoot
11:45 Angelina Ballerina: Het Geluksdubbletje
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Tv.Film: Dr.Seuss On The Loose
14:00 Super Hit Classics
15:00 Doc.:Secrets Of The Dead Slave Ship Mutiny
16:00 Scooby Doo Mask Of The Blue Falcon
17:20 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 ATV Sports
19:45 VBGSS Lezingen Cyclus Biodiversiteit
20:20 Whazzz Up ???
21:10 Panorama
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 The Punisher
23:10 12 Monkeys
23:55 Caribbean Newsline
00:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:00 Station 19
01:45 Tv.Film: Blitz
03:25 Tv.Film: A Walk Among The Tombstones
05:20 Evil Lives Here
06:05 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – DONDERDAG 07 FEBRUARI 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws