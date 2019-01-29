ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 29 Januari 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Max Out Power

08:45 Adventure Time

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 ATV Sports

10:25 Tv.Film: For One Night

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation

12:55 Batman Unlimited Monster Mayhem

14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:20 Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Minnie-rella Extra Shorts

16:00 Doc.:Natures Great Events

17:05 Entm.:Adele Live In London

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 One Day At A Time

19:20 Doc.:Coldest Race On Earth

20:10 The Mind Of A Chef

21:05 Liv And Maddie

21:30 Player Attack

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Gotham

23:00 Caribbean Newsline

23:30 Insecure

00:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:40 Jessica Jones

01:35 Tv.Film:My Dinner with Herve

03:25 Tv.Film:The Evil In Us

05:00 Doc.Serie:The Deep

05:55 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)