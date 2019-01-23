07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Insanity Fit Test
08:37 Hey Jackie
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Inspector Gadget
10:00 Tv.film:Mad City
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:38 Tv.film:An Elephant’s Journey
14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:06 Big Hero 6 The Series
16:00 Dynasties
17:05 Gravity Falls
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:47 SOL Infomercial
19:02 Treehouse Masters
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:35 Yellowstone
21:30 Young And Hungry
22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 S.W.A.T.
22:55 Tv.film:A Good Man
00:40 Caribbean Newsline
01:11 ATV Nieuws
01:50 Claws
02:38 Tv.film:Gabriel
04:33 Kinderfilm:Dragon Age:Dawn Of The Seeker
06:05 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Woensdag 23 Januari 2019 (KN.12.1)
07:00 CNN Nieuws