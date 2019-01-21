MAANDAG 21 JANUARI 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

maandag 21 januari 2019

7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom

8:10 Fitness:Hard Body

9:00 CNN Nieuws

9:35 Big Hero 6 The Series

10:00 Tv.film: Two Brothers

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:45 Middagfilm: Godzilla – The Planet Eater

14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:10 Doc. Wild China

16:15 Tangled Before Ever After

17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 God Friended Me

19:30 How It’s Made

20:00 This Is US

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Greenleaf

22:55 Hap And Leonard

23:40 Caribbean Newsline

00:10 ATV Nieuws

00:45 MacGyver

01:30 Tv.film: Wolf Mother

03:30 Tv.film : Thunder Road

05:00 Incredible Medicine – Dr.Westons Casebook

06:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)