WOENSDAG 16 JANUARI 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Eeen Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

woensdag 16 januari 2019

7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Fitness:Zumba Cardio Party

9:00 Caribbean newsline

9:35 Avatar The Legend Of Korra

10:00 Tv.film: Mr.Destiny

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:40 TekenFilm: Godzilla The Planet Eater

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Alpha And Omega 3 The Great Wolf Games

16:00 Doc.: Dynasties : Emperor

17:05 Monster High Escape From Skull Shores

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Treehouse Masters

19:30 Documentaire Now

20:00 Fish Finder :

20:35 Yellowstone

21:25 Young And Hungry

21:55 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 S.W.A.T.

22:55 Tv.film : Summer 3

00:30 Caribbean Newsline

01:00 ATV Nieuws

01:35 Claws

02:25 Tv.film : Eyeborgs

04:10 Tv.film: Iceman The Time Traveller

05:40 Batman Unlimited Monster Mayhem

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)