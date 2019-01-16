WOENSDAG 16 JANUARI 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Eeen Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
woensdag 16 januari 2019
7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness:Zumba Cardio Party
9:00 Caribbean newsline
9:35 Avatar The Legend Of Korra
10:00 Tv.film: Mr.Destiny
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 TekenFilm: Godzilla The Planet Eater
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Alpha And Omega 3 The Great Wolf Games
16:00 Doc.: Dynasties : Emperor
17:05 Monster High Escape From Skull Shores
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Treehouse Masters
19:30 Documentaire Now
20:00 Fish Finder :
20:35 Yellowstone
21:25 Young And Hungry
21:55 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 S.W.A.T.
22:55 Tv.film : Summer 3
00:30 Caribbean Newsline
01:00 ATV Nieuws
01:35 Claws
02:25 Tv.film : Eyeborgs
04:10 Tv.film: Iceman The Time Traveller
05:40 Batman Unlimited Monster Mayhem
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)