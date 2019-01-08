Dinsdag 08 Januari 2019 (KN.12.2)

7:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:00 Cartoons
16:30 Suri Tunes
17:30 Krypton
18:15 The Billion Dollar Car
19:05 ATV Nieuws
19:45 Showtime At The Apollo
Updated version of the classic variety/talent show from the historic theatre.
20:25 Kids Behind Bars
21:15 The House Of Flowers
In this dark comedy, a wealthy matriarch tries to maintain her family’s facade of perfection after her husband’s mistress exposes their dirty secrets.
21:50 Caribbean Newsline
22:20 Tv.film:August:Osage County
A look at the lives of the strong-willed women of the Weston family, whose paths have diverged until a family crisis brings them back to the Oklahoma house they grew up in, and to the dysfunctional woman who raised them.
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)