Dinsdag 08 Januari 2019 (KN.12.1)

7:00   CNN Nieuws
7:35   Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10   Fitness:Zumba Warm Up And Cool Down
8:46   Teen Titans
9:01   Caribbean Newsline
9:35   ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.film:Ant-Man And The Wasp

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor picture of ant man and waspAs Scott Lang balances being both a Super Hero and a father,Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.

12:30 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:46 Documentaire Now
13:08 Kinderfilm:Anastasia

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of anastasia animated movieThe last surviving child of the Russian Royal Family joins two con men to reunite with her grandmother, the Dowager Empress, while the undead Rasputin seeks her death.
14:43 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:40 Batman
16:15 Victory By Design Alfa Romeo
17:33 Elana Of Avalor
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 One Day At A Time
19:16 Incredible Spiders
20:05 The Mind Of A Chef

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of the mind of a chef seriesChef David Chang, along with his friends, explore, explain and enjoy food from around the world.
21:05 Player Attack
21:35 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
21:48 Shooter

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of shooter seriesA conspiracy thriller that follows the journey of Bob Lee Swagger, a highly-decorated veteran who is coaxed back into action to prevent a plot to kill the President.
22:35 Caribbean Newsline
23:06 Insecure
23:37 ATV Nieuws
00:15 Jessica Jones
01:10 Tv.film:Unfinished Business

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of unfinished business movieA hard-working small business owner and his two associates travel to Europe to close the most important deal of their lives. But what began as a routine business trip goes off the rails in every way imaginable, and unimaginable.
02:41 Tv.film:Joe
04:40 Tv.film:Laggies

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics of laggies moviesIn the throes of a quarter-life crisis, Megan panics when her boyfriend proposes, then, taking an opportunity to escape for a week, hides out in the home of her new friend, 16-year-old Annika, who lives with her world-weary single dad.
06:20 The Deep
07:11 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here