Dinsdag 08 Januari 2019 (KN.12.1)

7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Fitness:Zumba Warm Up And Cool Down

8:46 Teen Titans

9:01 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 ATV Sports

10:25 Tv.film:Ant-Man And The Wasp

As Scott Lang balances being both a Super Hero and a father,Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.

12:30 The Rubing Health Foundation

12:46 Documentaire Now

13:08 Kinderfilm:Anastasia

The last surviving child of the Russian Royal Family joins two con men to reunite with her grandmother, the Dowager Empress, while the undead Rasputin seeks her death.

14:43 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:40 Batman

16:15 Victory By Design Alfa Romeo

17:33 Elana Of Avalor

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 One Day At A Time

19:16 Incredible Spiders

20:05 The Mind Of A Chef

Chef David Chang, along with his friends, explore, explain and enjoy food from around the world.

21:05 Player Attack

21:35 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

21:48 Shooter

A conspiracy thriller that follows the journey of Bob Lee Swagger, a highly-decorated veteran who is coaxed back into action to prevent a plot to kill the President.

22:35 Caribbean Newsline

23:06 Insecure

23:37 ATV Nieuws

00:15 Jessica Jones

01:10 Tv.film:Unfinished Business

A hard-working small business owner and his two associates travel to Europe to close the most important deal of their lives. But what began as a routine business trip goes off the rails in every way imaginable, and unimaginable.

02:41 Tv.film:Joe

04:40 Tv.film:Laggies

In the throes of a quarter-life crisis, Megan panics when her boyfriend proposes, then, taking an opportunity to escape for a week, hides out in the home of her new friend, 16-year-old Annika, who lives with her world-weary single dad.

06:20 The Deep

07:11 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)