Dinsdag 08 Januari 2019 (KN.12.1)

7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness:Zumba Warm Up And Cool Down
8:46 Teen Titans
9:01 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.film:Ant-Man And The Wasp
As Scott Lang balances being both a Super Hero and a father,Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.
12:30 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:46 Documentaire Now
13:08 Kinderfilm:Anastasia
The last surviving child of the Russian Royal Family joins two con men to reunite with her grandmother, the Dowager Empress, while the undead Rasputin seeks her death.
14:43 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:40 Batman
16:15 Victory By Design Alfa Romeo
17:33 Elana Of Avalor
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 One Day At A Time
19:16 Incredible Spiders
20:05 The Mind Of A Chef
Chef David Chang, along with his friends, explore, explain and enjoy food from around the world.
21:05 Player Attack
21:35 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
21:48 Shooter
A conspiracy thriller that follows the journey of Bob Lee Swagger, a highly-decorated veteran who is coaxed back into action to prevent a plot to kill the President.
22:35 Caribbean Newsline
23:06 Insecure
23:37 ATV Nieuws
00:15 Jessica Jones
01:10 Tv.film:Unfinished Business
A hard-working small business owner and his two associates travel to Europe to close the most important deal of their lives. But what began as a routine business trip goes off the rails in every way imaginable, and unimaginable.
02:41 Tv.film:Joe
04:40 Tv.film:Laggies
In the throes of a quarter-life crisis, Megan panics when her boyfriend proposes, then, taking an opportunity to escape for a week, hides out in the home of her new friend, 16-year-old Annika, who lives with her world-weary single dad.
06:20 The Deep
07:11 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)