7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness:Zumba Fitness Concert
9:10 CNN Nieuws
9:35 Gravity Falls
10:00 Tv.film:Click
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm:HOP
14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:05 Woman Raised By Monkeys
16:40 Batman
17:30 How It’s Made
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Treehouse Masters
19:30 Documentaire Now
20:00 Fish Finder:Clash Of The Titans
20:35 Yellowstone
21:30 Young And Hungry
22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 S.W.A.T.
22:55 Shaquille Oneal Presents:All Star Comedy Jam Live From South Beach
00:25 Caribbean Newsline
00:55 ATV Nieuws
01:30 Claws
02:20 Katt Williams:Great America
03:20 Tv.film:Blackhat
05:35 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – WOENSDAG 02 JANUARI 2019
7:00 CNN Nieuws