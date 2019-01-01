07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Power
08:45 Angelina Ballerina
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.film:Born To Race Fast Track
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Kinderfilm:Despicable Me
14:35 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:35 Nella The Princess Knight
16:00 Africas Fishing Leopards
17:05 Kenny G An Evening Of Rhythm & Romance
18:45 One Day At A Time
19:20 Lady Gaga Sydney Monster Hall
20:00 The Mind Of A Chef
21:00 Player Attack
21:30 Liv And Maddie
22:00 Shooter
22:45 Caribbean Newsline
23:15 Insecure
23:50 Jessica Jones
00:40 Tv.film:Last Temptation Thailand
02:10 Tv.film:Kidnapping Mr.Heiniken
03:45 Tv.film:We Are Monsters
05:15 Tracy Morgan Black And Blue
06:15 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 1 Januari 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws