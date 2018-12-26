07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Power
08:45 Adventure Time
09:00 Stevie Wonder:Songs In The Key Of Life
10:23 Tv.film:Coins For Christmas
12:03 Tv.film:Tyler Perry’s:A Madea Christmas
14:41 Glory Fu Kresneti
16:41 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen:Oudjaar Programma
17:37 Little Big Shots
18:30 Paul McCartney And The Wings
19:33 Christmas Cookie Challenge
20:22 Youth Outreach
21:06 Christmas Cookie Challenge
22:03 A Home For The Holidays:The 20th Anniversary
22:53 Young And Hungry
23:15 S.W.A.T.
23:57 Caribbean Newsline
00:30 Tv.film:Night School
02:30 Claws
03:16 Tv.film:Act Of Valor
05:10 Tv.film:Chloe And Theo
06:32 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Woensdag 26 December 2018 (KN.12.1)
