07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Dance Party Rocking ABS
08:45 Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
09:00 CNN Nieuws
09:35 Sranan Tori:Wasserette Mama E Yere Skin
10:00 Tv.film:Almost Christmas
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Tv.film:Christmas With The Kranks
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:15 Tv.film:The Man Who Invented Christmas
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 Gordon,Gino & Fred’s Great Christmas Roast
20:10 Duta Watjana Angklung Ensemble
21:05 ATV Sports
22:05 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 Queen Of The South
23:00 Hap And Leonard
23:45 Caribbean Newsline
00:15 ATV Nieuws
00:50 Mac Gyver
01:40 Tv.film:The Holiday
04:00 Tv.film:The Christmas Consultant
05:25 The Big Food Rescue
06:10 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 24 December 2018
07:00 CNN Nieuws