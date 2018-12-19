07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Insanity Workout Cardio Recovery
08:45 Adventure Time
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Mickey and the Roadster Racers
10:00 Tv.Film:12 Gifts Of Christmas
11:30 Elena Of Avalor
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm:A Nanny For Christmas
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Entm.:I Dreamed A Dream The Susan Boyle Story
16:00 Doc.:Native America
17:00 Entm.:George Harrison
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Christmas Cookie Challenge
19:30 Christmas Cookie Challenge
20:20 Fish Finder:Attack Of The Wolffish 2
20:50 Ontsluiting Binnenland (afl.03)
21:10 Yellowstone
22:00 Young And Hungry
22:25 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:35 S.W.A.T.
23:00 Tv.Film:Friday After The Next
00:25 Caribbean Newsline
01:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:40 Claws
02:30 Tv.Film:Queen Of Katwe
04:35 Tv.Film:Stasis
06:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 19 December 2018
07:00 CNN Nieuws