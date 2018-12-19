ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 19 December 2018

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Insanity Workout Cardio Recovery

08:45 Adventure Time

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Mickey and the Roadster Racers

10:00 Tv.Film:12 Gifts Of Christmas

11:30 Elena Of Avalor

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm:A Nanny For Christmas

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Entm.:I Dreamed A Dream The Susan Boyle Story

16:00 Doc.:Native America

17:00 Entm.:George Harrison

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Christmas Cookie Challenge

19:30 Christmas Cookie Challenge

20:20 Fish Finder:Attack Of The Wolffish 2

20:50 Ontsluiting Binnenland (afl.03)

21:10 Yellowstone

22:00 Young And Hungry

22:25 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:35 S.W.A.T.

23:00 Tv.Film:Friday After The Next

00:25 Caribbean Newsline

01:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:40 Claws

02:30 Tv.Film:Queen Of Katwe

04:35 Tv.Film:Stasis

06:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)