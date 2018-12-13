7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:11 Fitness:Insanity Max Out Strength
8:45 Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
9:01 Caribbean Newsline
9:36 Liv And Maddie
10:00 Tv.film:A Christmas Prince:The Royal Wedding
11:35 The Looney Tunes Show
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:37 Middagfilm:Luis And The Aliens
14:03 Super Hit Classics
15:00 Insect Worlds
15:30 Sranan Tori:Jodium:Respect For Women
16:05 A Glimpse Of Miss Universe
16:51 Hey Jackie
17:22 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 ATV Sports
19:50 Whazzz Up?
21:00 CMA Country Christmas
22:25 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:48 Daredevil
23:45 Succession
00:43 Caribbean Newsline
01:15 ATV Nieuws
01:51 Galavant
02:13 Tv.film:The Spirit Of Christmas
03:45 Tv.film:A Christmas Horror Story
05:25 Evil Lives Here
06:08 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Donderdag 13 December 2018 (KN.12.1)
