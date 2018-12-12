07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Power
08:45 Adventure Time
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Darkwing Duck
10:00 Tv.film:Stealing Christmas
11:35 Hey Jackie
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:37 Tv.film:The Christmas Star
14:11 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:10 Special History Made:The Legacy Of Michelle Obama
16:00 Native America:Cities Of The Sky
17:05 Alpha And Omega 3:The Great Wolf Games
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Christmas Cookie Challenge
19:52 Youth Outreach
20:35 Yellowstone
21:30 Young And Hungry
22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 S.W.A.T.
22:57 Tv.film:Christmas Evil
00:35 Caribbean Newsline
01:06 ATV Nieuws
01:42 Claws
02:30 Tv.film:Christmas Bounty
03:45 Tv.film:Once Upon A Time At Christmas
05:30 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Woensdag 12 December 2018 (KN.12.1)
07:00 CNN Nieuws