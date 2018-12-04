07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:11 Fitness:Insanity Insane ABS
08:46 Adventure Time
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:36 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.film:One Chritsmas Eve
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:21 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:45 Juan Luis Guerra
13:47 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
14:45 Tv.film:Christmas Under Wraps
16:20 Kung Fu Panda Holiday
17:05 Dangerous Toys
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 The Great Christmas Light Fight
19:45 Supra National 2018:Road To Polen
20:30 Holiday Baking Championship
21:30 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
21:58 Player Attack
22:27 CBvS:Vertrouwen Centraal:Monetaire Reserve
22:45 Shooter
23:30 Caribbean Newsline
00:01 Atlanta
00:26 ATV Nieuws
01:02 Jessica Jones
01:51 Tv.film:The Specialist
03:42 Tv.film:Seasons Of Love
05:08 The Blue Planet II
06:10 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Dinsdag 04 December 2018 (KN.12.1)
07:00 CNN Nieuws