DINSDAG 20 NOVEMBER 2018 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

dinsdag 20 november 2018

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Insanity Workout – Cardio Power Resis

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:36 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:25 Tv.Film: Agent Mr.Chen

12:10 CNN Nieuws

12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation

12:55 Doc.: Deep Blue

14:25 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:25 Jessie

15:55 Kinderfilm: Barbie Dolphine Magic

17:05 Britain’s Billionaire Immigrants

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Let’s Go Local

19:15 Supranational 2018: Road To Polen

20:00 The Mind of a Chef

20:55 Speechless

21:20 CBvS:Vertrouwen Centraal

21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:00 Shooter

22:45 Caribbean Newsline

23:15 Atlanta

23:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:20 Jessica Jones

01:15 Tv.Film: Secret Past

02:45 Tv.Film: Moonlight

04:40 The Blue Planet II

05:40 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)