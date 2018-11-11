7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
8:35 Kinderfilm: The Lego Batman Movie
10:25 Moto X Freestyle Finals X Games Sydney 2018
11:45 Speed Is The New Black
12:35 8-Ball Challenges Finals Set 2 – Bergman VS Dechaine
13:30 Fish Finder
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
15:00 Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
16:00 Anne
17:00 Stuck In The Middle
17:25 Raven’s Home
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:35 Young Sheldon
18:55 Doc.: How Insects Work
20:05 Karaoke Fun Show
21:00 Doc. Running Wild With Bear Grylls
22:00 Tv.Film: Mission Impossible – Fallout
0:30 Tv.film: Death At A Funeral
2:00 Deception
2:45 Tv.film: Death At A Funeral
4:20 Extreme Railway Journeys: Transcontinental Rail Canada
5:05 Lucifer
5:50 Travelers
6:35 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – ZONDAG 11 NOVEMBER 2018
7:00 CNN Nieuws