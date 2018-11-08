DONDERDAG 8 NOVEMBER 2018 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
donderdag 8 november 2018
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Dance Party Rocking ABS
08:45 Adventure Time:Hot To The Touch
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Mickey and the Roadster Racers
10:00 Tv.Film:The Other Woman
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Tv.Film:All Creatures Big And Small
14:05 Super Hit Classics
15:05 Doc.:The Great Scotch Whiskey
16:40 Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Minnie-rella Extra Shorts
17:20 This is the day of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ATV Sports
19:55 Whazzz Up????
21:00 Panorama
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Daredevil
23:00 Succession
00:00 Caribbean Newsline
00:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:05 Galavant
01:30 Tv.Film:Chain Of Command
03:00 Tv.Film:Jupiter Ascending
05:15 Evil Lives Here
06:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)