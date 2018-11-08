DONDERDAG 8 NOVEMBER 2018 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

donderdag 8 november 2018

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Dance Party Rocking ABS

08:45 Adventure Time:Hot To The Touch

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Mickey and the Roadster Racers

10:00 Tv.Film:The Other Woman

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:40 Tv.Film:All Creatures Big And Small

14:05 Super Hit Classics

15:05 Doc.:The Great Scotch Whiskey

16:40 Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Minnie-rella Extra Shorts

17:20 This is the day of Victory For You

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 ATV Sports

19:55 Whazzz Up????

21:00 Panorama

21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 Daredevil

23:00 Succession

00:00 Caribbean Newsline

00:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:05 Galavant

01:30 Tv.Film:Chain Of Command

03:00 Tv.Film:Jupiter Ascending

05:15 Evil Lives Here

06:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)