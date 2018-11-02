VRIJDAG 2 NOVEMBER 2018 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

vrijdag 2 november 2018

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Shaun T Dance Party Booty Shakin

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Inspector Gadget

10:00 MasterChef US

10:45 Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

11:00 ATV Sports

11:45 Future-Worm

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Doc.: A Bear With A Bounty

13:35 Super Hit Top 10

14:05 Atomic Puppet

14:30 Big Hero 6:The Series

15:00 Whazzz Up (Herh.)

16:00 American Ninja Warrior

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 The Good Cop

19:40 CBvS:Vertrouwen Centraal (afl 4)

19:55 IDB Infomercial: Energy Sector

20:10 Tv.Film: Cup of Love

22:00 Trekking:Payday/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.7

22:10 Tap A Bankstel

23:10 Sacred Games

00:00 Caribbean Newsline

00:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:05 Minority Report

01:50 Tv.Film: Revenge Of The Samurai Cop

03:20 Tv.Film: Ulysses A Dark Odyssey

05:10 Star Trek Discovery

06:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)