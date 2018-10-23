7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:11 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Sweat Fest
8:45 Angelina Ballerina
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:36 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.film:Hook
12:53 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:16 Kinderfilm:Tad The Lost Explorer And The Secret Of King Midas
14:45 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:46 The Pink Panther Classic Cartoon
16:20 Kinderfilm:Marvel Rising Secret Warriors
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 One Day At A Time
19:20 Magic For Humans
19:56 Ugly Delicious
21:00 Panorama
21:46 CBvS:Vertrouwen Centraal:Geld En Gelddekking
22:06 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 Condor
23:05 Caribbean Newsline
23:36 Atlanta
00:05 ATV Nieuws
00:41 Daredevil
01:33 Tv.film:The Asian Connection
03:05 Tv.film:City Hunter
04:46 Nature’s Great Events
05:40 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Dinsdag 23 Oktober 2018 (KN.12.1)
