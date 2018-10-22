MAANDAG 22 OKTOBER 2018 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 22 oktober 2018
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness: Zumba Cardio Party
09:00 CNN Nieuws
09:35 Darkwing Duck
10:00 Tv.Film: Birthmarked
11:40 Hey Jackie
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm: The Miracle Season
14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:20 Doc.: Becoming Superhuman (afl.02)
16:00 Batman Assault On Arkham
17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Timeless
19:35 Documentaire:American Worst Tatoos
20:05 The Resident
21:00 ATV Sports
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Queen Of The South
22:50 Hap And Leonard
23:35 Caribbean Newsline
00:05 ATV Nieuws
00:40 MacGyver
01:25 Tv.film: Wolf Mother
03:25 Tv.film: The Row
04:50 Jungletown
05:45 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)