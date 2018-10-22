MAANDAG 22 OKTOBER 2018 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

maandag 22 oktober 2018

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness: Zumba Cardio Party

09:00 CNN Nieuws

09:35 Darkwing Duck

10:00 Tv.Film: Birthmarked

11:40 Hey Jackie

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm: The Miracle Season

14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:20 Doc.: Becoming Superhuman (afl.02)

16:00 Batman Assault On Arkham

17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Timeless

19:35 Documentaire:American Worst Tatoos

20:05 The Resident

21:00 ATV Sports

21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 Queen Of The South

22:50 Hap And Leonard

23:35 Caribbean Newsline

00:05 ATV Nieuws

00:40 MacGyver

01:25 Tv.film: Wolf Mother

03:25 Tv.film: The Row

04:50 Jungletown

05:45 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)