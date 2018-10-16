Dinsdag 16 Oktober 2018 (KN.12.1)

7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:11 Fitness:Zumba Basic

9:11 Caribbean Newsline

9:43 ATV Sports

10:32 Tv.film:Before We Go

12:08 CNN Nieuws

12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation

12:55 Middagfilm:Alex & Me

14:21 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:20 Britains Billionaire Immigrants

16:15 Koken Met Kids

17:00 The Adventures Of Tin Tin

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 One Day At A Time

19:26 Magic For Humans

20:00 Ugly Delicious

21:00 Panorama

21:48 CBvS:Vertrouwen Centraal

22:10 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:18 Condor

23:10 Caribbean Newsline

23:41 Atlanta

00:08 ATV Nieuws

00:45 Daredevil

01:45 Tv.film:Traffik

03:22 Tv.film:The Catcher Was A Spy

05:00 Nature’s Great Events

06:00 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)