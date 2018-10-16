Dinsdag 16 Oktober 2018 (KN.12.1)

7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:11 Fitness:Zumba Basic
9:11 Caribbean Newsline
9:43 ATV Sports
10:32 Tv.film:Before We Go
12:08 CNN Nieuws
12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:55 Middagfilm:Alex & Me
14:21 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:20 Britains Billionaire Immigrants
16:15 Koken Met Kids
17:00 The Adventures Of Tin Tin
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 One Day At A Time
19:26 Magic For Humans
20:00 Ugly Delicious
21:00 Panorama
21:48 CBvS:Vertrouwen Centraal
22:10 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:18 Condor
23:10 Caribbean Newsline
23:41 Atlanta
00:08 ATV Nieuws
00:45 Daredevil
01:45 Tv.film:Traffik
03:22 Tv.film:The Catcher Was A Spy
05:00 Nature’s Great Events
06:00 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
