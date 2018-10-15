ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 15 Oktober 2018

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Sweat Intervals

08:45 Angelina Ballerina:Kaartjes voor het Ballet

09:00 CNN Nieuws

09:35 Sranan Tori:Wasserette Takru Libi Fu Meriam

10:05 Tv.Film:Ashby

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm:Bleach Fade To Black I Call Your Name

14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:10 Kinderilm:Five Little Ducks And Many More

16:40 Documentaire:Underwater Universe

17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Timeless

19:30 Documentaire:How To Build Everything Rocket Ship Revealed

20:00 The Resident

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Queen Of The South

23:00 Doc.:X-Ray Mega Airport

23:45 Caribbean Newsline

00:15 ATV Nieuws

00:50 MacGyver

01:35 Tv.film:Oceans 8

03:25 Tv.film:Queen Of Katwe

05:30 Jungletown

06:15 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)