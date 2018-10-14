ZONDAG 14 OKTOBER 2018 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

zondag 14 oktober 2018

7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:00 Puppy Dog Pals

8:30 Gravity Falls

9:00 Kinderfilm

10:30 ATV Sport Mix

11:00 Speed Is The New Black

11:45 ATV Sport Mix

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

15:00 What On Earth

16:00 Anne (With An E)

16:45 Alexa & Katie

17:15 Raven’s Home

18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:45 Young Sheldon

19:15 Documentaire

20:00 The Hunt

21:00 Tv.film:The Etruscan Smile

23:00 Tv.film:Knuckleball

00:30 Deception

01:30 Tv.film

03:00 Extreme Railway

04:00 Lucifer

05:00 Travelers

06:00 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)