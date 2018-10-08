07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:37 Roep Van De Bruidegom
08:11 Fitness:Cardio 2 For Phase 2
08:45 Adventure Time
09:00 CNN Nieuws
09:36 Gravity Falls
10:00 Tv.film:Gnome Alone
11:34 Mickey And The Roadster Racers
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:36 Kinderfilm:The Jetson And WWE
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Kinderfilm:Lego Scooby Doo Blowout Beach Bash
16:21 Wild Balkans
17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Timeless
19:30 How It’s Made
20:00 The Resident
21:00 ATV Sports
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Queen Of The South
22:47 Taken
23:31 Caribbean Newsline
00:02 ATV Nieuws
00:40 MacGyver
01:25 Tv.film:Direct Contact
03:00 Tv.film:Lila & Eve
04:40 Jungletown
05:30 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Maandag 08 Oktober 2018 (KN.12.1)
07:00 CNN Nieuws