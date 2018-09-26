Woensdag 26 September 2018 (KN.12.1)

7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Fitness:Hard Body Level

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Batman

10:15 Tv.film:Throne Of Elves

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:36 Tv.film:Top Gun

14:26 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:24 The Adventures Of Tin Tin

16:11 Hidden Villages

17:05 Elena Of Avalor

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:47 How It’s Made

19:12 Grand Designs New Zealand

20:05 Youth Outreach

20:40 Fiber Vibes

21:00 Speechless

21:25 Young And Hungry

21:55 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 Seal Team

22:48 Tv.film:Run All Night

00:43 Caribbean Newsline

01:15 ATV Nieuws

01:51 Tyrant

02:36 Tv.film:Spring

04:26 Tv.film:The Onion Movie

05:50 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)