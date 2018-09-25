07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:12 Fitness:Shaun T Max Out Cardio
08:46 Angelina Ballerina
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 ATV Sports
10:30 Kinderfilm:Howard Lovecraft And The Frozen Kingdom
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:37 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Contaminated Blood
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:00 Kinderfilm:Rescue Rabbit
16:26 Koken Met Kids
17:00 Taboo
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:47 Alex,Inc.
19:10 How Do They Do It
19:33 Magic For Humans
20:05 Ugly Delicious
21:00 Panorama
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Condor
23:01 Caribbean Newsline
23:32 Quantico
00:16 ATV Nieuws
00:52 Daredevil
01:48 Tv.film:6 Ways To Die
03:32 Tv.film:10.000 Saints
05:20 How The Earth Was Made
07:00 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Dinsdag 25 September 2018 (KN.12.1)
