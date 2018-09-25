Dinsdag 25 September 2018 (KN.12.1)

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:12 Fitness:Shaun T Max Out Cardio

08:46 Angelina Ballerina

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 ATV Sports

10:30 Kinderfilm:Howard Lovecraft And The Frozen Kingdom

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:37 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Contaminated Blood

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:00 Kinderfilm:Rescue Rabbit

16:26 Koken Met Kids

17:00 Taboo

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:47 Alex,Inc.

19:10 How Do They Do It

19:33 Magic For Humans

20:05 Ugly Delicious

21:00 Panorama

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Condor

23:01 Caribbean Newsline

23:32 Quantico

00:16 ATV Nieuws

00:52 Daredevil

01:48 Tv.film:6 Ways To Die

03:32 Tv.film:10.000 Saints

05:20 How The Earth Was Made

07:00 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)