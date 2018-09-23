07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Elena Of Avalor
08:35 Tekenfilm : Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
10:15 Speed Is The New Black
11:00 Hi-Tec Drift Allstars Series Rd 5,Sydney Motorsport Park
11:55 Red Bull Signature Series – The Mint 400 2014
12:50 X-Games – Real BMX 2018
13:35 400 Thunder – Pro Slammers Episode 2
14:02 Maranatha Ministries
15:05 Doc.:What On Earth:Hitlers Lost Gold
15:50 Kinderfilm:Anne
17:25 Alexa & Katie
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:30 Fiber Vibes (afl.23)
18:40 Young Sheldon
19:00 Doc.:Wildest India : Gangest River Of Life (afl.02)
20:00 Doc.:BBC The Hunt (afl.03)
21:10 Tv.Film: The Angel
23:10 Tv.Film:Girl In The Box
00:40 Deception
01:25 Tv.Film: Mandy
03:30 Great Continental Railway Journey (afl.06)
04:30 Lucifer
05:15 Training Day
06:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 ZONDAG 23 SEPTEMBER 2018
07:00 CNN Nieuws