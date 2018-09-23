ATV KN.12.1 ZONDAG 23 SEPTEMBER 2018

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Elena Of Avalor

08:35 Tekenfilm : Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

10:15 Speed Is The New Black

11:00 Hi-Tec Drift Allstars Series Rd 5,Sydney Motorsport Park

11:55 Red Bull Signature Series – The Mint 400 2014

12:50 X-Games – Real BMX 2018

13:35 400 Thunder – Pro Slammers Episode 2

14:02 Maranatha Ministries

15:05 Doc.:What On Earth:Hitlers Lost Gold

15:50 Kinderfilm:Anne

17:25 Alexa & Katie

18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:30 Fiber Vibes (afl.23)

18:40 Young Sheldon

19:00 Doc.:Wildest India : Gangest River Of Life (afl.02)

20:00 Doc.:BBC The Hunt (afl.03)

21:10 Tv.Film: The Angel

23:10 Tv.Film:Girl In The Box

00:40 Deception

01:25 Tv.Film: Mandy

03:30 Great Continental Railway Journey (afl.06)

04:30 Lucifer

05:15 Training Day

06:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)