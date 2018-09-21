07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:11 Fitness:Insanity Workout Cardio Power Resistance
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Mighty Magiswords
10:00 MasterChef US
10:45 Pat The Dog
11:11 ATV Sports
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:36 Kinderfilm:Despicable Me
14:15 Super Hit Top 10
14:46 Big Hero 6:The Series
15:10 Whazzz Up?
16:02 American Ninja Warrior
17:33 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:46 Instinct
19:45 Tv.film:How To Be A latin Lover
22:00 Trekking:Payday/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Tap A Bankstel
23:11 Scorpion
00:02 Caribbean Newsline
00:33 ATV Nieuws
01:10 Minority Report
01:53 Tv.film:Ghostland
03:25 Tv.film:Hammer Of The Gods
05:05 Star Trek Discovery
05:50 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Vrijdag 21 September 2018 (KN.12.1)
