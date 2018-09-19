WOENSDAG 19 SEPTEMBER 2018 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

woensdag 19 september 2018

7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Fitness:Hard body Level

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Batman

10:15 Tv.film:Heaven Is For real

12:01 CNN Nieuws

12:30 Middagfilm:If I Stay

14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:20 Tom And Jerry:Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory

16:45 Hidden Restaurants With Michel Roux Jr.

17:40 Teen Titans

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 How It’s Made

19:10 Grand Designs New Zealand

20:00 Fish Finder

20:31 Fiber Vibes

21:00 Speechless

21:25 Young And Hungry

21:50 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Seal Team

23:00 Tv.film:Ashby

00:45 Caribbean Newsline

01:15 ATV Nieuws

01:50 Tyrant

02:40 Tv.film:Awaiting

04:15 Tv.film:Beasts Of No nation

06:30 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)