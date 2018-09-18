Dinsdag 18 September 2018 (KN.12.1)

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:37 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:12 Fitness:Hard Body

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:36 ATV Sports

10:30 Kinderfilm:Thunder And The House Of Magic

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:36 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:01 Shorebreak:The Clark Little Story

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:00 Kinderfilm:Regular Show:The Movie

16:15 Koken Met Kids

16:37 Blackfish:The Whale That Killed

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:42 Alex,Inc.

19:05 Liv And Maddie

19:30 Belicht

20:00 Ugly Delicious

21:00 Panorama

22:01 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Condor

23:02 Caribbean Newsline

23:35 Quantico

00:20 ATV Nieuws

00:56 Daredevil

01:52 Tv.film:Some Kind Of Hate

03:16 Tv.film:SWAT Unit 877

04:56 How The Earth Was Made

05:41 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)