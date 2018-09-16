07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Mickey And The Roadster Racers
08:35 Kinderfilm:Monkey In The Middle
10:05 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen: Thailand
11:10 Speed Is The New Black
11:55 AMA Motocross 2017 Hangtown RD1 MOTO 2
12:35 400 Thunder Top Fuel
13:05 Cheerleading Championships 2018
14:05 Maranatha Ministries
15:05 Doc.:What On Earth
15:55 Siren
16:40 Doc.:Mighty Ships Fram
17:26 Alexa & Katie
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:30 Fiber Vibes (afl.22)
18:40 Young Sheldon
19:00 Doc.:Inside Rolls Royce
19:55 Doc.:BBC The Hunt (afl.02)
21:05 Tv.Film: Destination Wedding
22:35 Tv.Film:Arizona
00:00 Deception
00:45 Tv.Film:The Stanford Prison Experiment
02:50 Great Continental Railway Journey (afl.05)
03:50 Lucifer
04:35 Training Day
05:20 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 16 September 2018
