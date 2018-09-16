ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 16 September 2018

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Mickey And The Roadster Racers

08:35 Kinderfilm:Monkey In The Middle

10:05 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen: Thailand

11:10 Speed Is The New Black

11:55 AMA Motocross 2017 Hangtown RD1 MOTO 2

12:35 400 Thunder Top Fuel

13:05 Cheerleading Championships 2018

14:05 Maranatha Ministries

15:05 Doc.:What On Earth

15:55 Siren

16:40 Doc.:Mighty Ships Fram

17:26 Alexa & Katie

18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:30 Fiber Vibes (afl.22)

18:40 Young Sheldon

19:00 Doc.:Inside Rolls Royce

19:55 Doc.:BBC The Hunt (afl.02)

21:05 Tv.Film: Destination Wedding

22:35 Tv.Film:Arizona

00:00 Deception

00:45 Tv.Film:The Stanford Prison Experiment

02:50 Great Continental Railway Journey (afl.05)

03:50 Lucifer

04:35 Training Day

05:20 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)