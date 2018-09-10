Maandag 10 September 2018 (KN.12.1)

7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom

8:10 Fitness:Zumba Fitness Concert

9:12 CNN Nieuws

9:35 Sranan Tori:Jong ASAGO en ASAGO

10:01 Tv.film:Boychoir

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:36 Middagfilm:Home

14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:10 Arena Sonny Rollings:Beyond The Notes

16:15 The Pink Panther Classic Cartoons

17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Timeless

19:30 How It’s Made

20:00 The Resident

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Queen Sugar

22:55 Taken

23:40 Caribbean Newsline

00:11 ATV Nieuws

00:47 The Catch

01:30 Tv.film:Dirty Grandpa

03:20 Tv.film:Bad Country

05:01 Biggest And Baddest

05:46 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)