ZONDAG 9 SEPTEMBER 2018 / ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
zondag 09 september 2018
7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Inspector Gadget
8:35 Kinderfilm: Sahara
10:00 Red Bull Signature Series: The Mint 400
11:00 Speed Is The New Black
12:00 P1 Aquax Pro Series:Sarasota
12:50 The Real Cost BMX Big Air Final X Games Mineapolis 2017
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
15:00 What On Earth
15:50 Siren
16:35 Doc.: Booze Traveler
17:20 Alexa & Katie
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:30 Young Sheldon
18:50 Doc.: Operation Snow Tigers
20:00 The Karaoke Fun Show
21:00 Doc.: The Hunt
22:10 Tv.film: Three Kings
0:05 Tv.film: Lottery Ticket
01:45 Rosewood
02:30 Tv.film: Sekigahara
05:00 Lucifer
5:45 Training Day
06:30 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)