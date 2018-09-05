07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Shaun T – Max out cardio
08:45 Angelina Ballerina : Angelina’s Baby Sister
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Naruto
10:25 Tv.Film: Dance Camp
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Tv.film: Alexander and the teribble,horrible,no good,very bad day
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Doc.: Facelift and Fillers
16:10 Hidden Restaurants With Michel Roux
17:05 The Adventures of Tin Tin
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Jessie
19:15 Grand Designs New Zealand
20:10 Fish Finder
20:40 Fiber Vibes
21:00 Speechless
21:30 Young And Hungry
22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Seal Team
22:55 Tv.Film: Evil Souls
00:30 Caribbean Newsline
01:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:40 Tyrant
02:25 Tv.Film: The Veil
04:00 Tv.Film: Dirty Lies
05:20 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
WOENSDAG 05 SEPTEMBER 2018 (KN.12.1)
