DONDERDAG 30 AUGUSTUS 2018 / ATV(KN.12.1)

donderdag 30 augustus 2018

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Cardio 2 For Phase 2

08:45 Angelina Ballerina:Het Cadeau

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Gravity Falls

10:00 Tv.Film:Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard

11:35 Mickey and the Roadster Racers

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm:Naruto Shippuden Movie 7

14:28 Super Hit Classics

15:25 Sranan Tori:1+1=3

15:55 Doc.:Alcatraz The Search For The Truth

17:22 This is the day of victory for you

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 ATV Sports

19:50 Whazzz Up???

20:45 Grassalco InVitro Plants

21:10 Panorama

22:05 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:15 Luke Cage

23:10 Money Heist

23:55 Caribbean Newsline

00:15 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:55 Galavant

01:25 Tv.Film:Corbin Nash

03:00 Tv.Film:James Bond Die Another Day

05:15 Doc.:Saved Series

06:05 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

