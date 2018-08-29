07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Insanity Fit Test
08:37 My Little Pony
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Naruto
10:00 Tv.Film: God’s Not Dead: ALight In Darkness
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm: The Little Mermaid
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Doc.: The Wild Pacific
16:00 Hidden Restaurants With Michel Roux (afl.01)
17:00 Avatar The Legend Of Korra
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Herh.Fiber Vibes (afl.21)
19:00 Grand Designs New Zealand Series 3 (afl.02)
20:00 Harry And Meghan :A Modern Royal Romance
21:10 Speechless
21:35 Young And Hungry
22:10 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:20 Seal Team
23:05 Tv.Film: Tremors : A Cold Day In Hell
00:45 Caribbean Newsline
01:15 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:50 Tyrant
02:40 Tv.Film: West Of Hell
04:10 Tv.Film: Delta Farce
05:40 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 29 Augustus 2018
