ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 29 Augustus 2018

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Insanity Fit Test

08:37 My Little Pony

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Naruto

10:00 Tv.Film: God’s Not Dead: ALight In Darkness

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm: The Little Mermaid

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Doc.: The Wild Pacific

16:00 Hidden Restaurants With Michel Roux (afl.01)

17:00 Avatar The Legend Of Korra

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Herh.Fiber Vibes (afl.21)

19:00 Grand Designs New Zealand Series 3 (afl.02)

20:00 Harry And Meghan :A Modern Royal Romance

21:10 Speechless

21:35 Young And Hungry

22:10 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:20 Seal Team

23:05 Tv.Film: Tremors : A Cold Day In Hell

00:45 Caribbean Newsline

01:15 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:50 Tyrant

02:40 Tv.Film: West Of Hell

04:10 Tv.Film: Delta Farce

05:40 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)