07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Power
08:45 Adventure Time
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.Film:Despicable Me
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Entm.:Dire Straits & Eric Clapton
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:00 Kinderfilm:Rachet and Clank
16:40 Nella The Princess Knight
17:05 Doc.:Epic Mancave Builds
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Alex,Inc
19:10 Progr.:Belicht
19:30 Liv And Maddie
20:00 Herh.Fiber Vibes (afl.20)
20:10 Bizarre Foods Delicious Destinations
21:00 Panorama
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Condor
23:00 Caribbean Newsline
23:30 Quantico
00:15 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:55 Daredevil
01:45 Tv.Film:Samson
03:35 Tv.Film:Tales Of Haloween
05:15 Doc.:How The Earth Was Made
06:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 28 Augustus 2018
07:00 CNN Nieuws