7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Mighty Magiswords
8:35 Kinderfilm:All Creatures Big And Small
10:10 World Desert Championships
11:00 Speed Is The New Black
12:00 Fish Finder
12:35 Polaris RZR Mint 400
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
15:00 What On Earth
15:50 Siren
16:30 Alexa & Katie
17:10 From One Second To The Next
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:40 Young Sheldon
19:00 Amazon River Crocs
20:00 Karaoke Fun Show
20:50 Blue Planet II
22:10 Tv.film:Adrift
23:50 Tv.film:Action Point
01:15 Rosewood
02:00 Tv.film:5 To 7
03:40 Great Continental Railway Journey
04:40 Lucifer
05:25 Training Day
06:10 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ZONDAG 19 AUGUSTUS 2018 (KN.12.1)
7:00 CNN Nieuws