WOENSDAG 15 AUGUSTUS 2018 (KN.12.1)

07:00 CNN Nieuws

08:10 Fitness: Zumba Cardio Party

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Gravity Fall

10:00 Tv.Film: Beautiful Wave

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:40 Tekenfilm: 9

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Doc.: Worlds Toughest Fixes : Boeing

16:00 Rick Stein’s Road To Mexico: Oaxaca

17:05 Naruto

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Grand Designs New Zealand: Earth Quake Rebuild

19:30 Liv And Maddy

20:00 Fish Finder

20:30 (Forward Motion) Proces Vernieuwing Natuurwetgeving

21:00 Speechless

21:30 Young And Hungry

21:55 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 Seal Team

23:00 Tv.Film: Direct Contact

00:35 Caribbean Newsline

01:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:40 Tyrant

02:20 Tv.Film: The Sniper

03:50 Tv.Film: Infernal Affairs 3

05:50 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)