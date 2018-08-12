07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Puppy Dog Pals
08:36 Kinderfilm:The Stolen Princess
10:10 Offshore Superboats
11:05 Speed Is The New Black
12:00 Polaris
13:30 Thunder Pro Bike
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
15:00 What On Earth
15:50 Siren
16:35 Alexa & Katie
17:05 Modern Marvels
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:35 Young Sheldon
19:00 Forward Motion Infomercial:Proces Vernieuwing Natuurwetgeving
19:25 Andi Mack
20:00 Blue Planet II
21:10 Tap A Bankstel
22:10 Tv.film:Finding Your Feed
00:05 Tv.film:Legend Of The Naga Pearls
01:55 Rosewood
02:40 Tv.film:Hover
04:10 Africa
05:10 Lucifer
05:55 Training Day
06:40 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 12 Augustus 2018
07:00 CNN Nieuws