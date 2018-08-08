WOENSDAG 08 AUGUSTUS 2018 (KN.12.1)

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Bribi Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Hard Body Level 1

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Mickey And The Roaster Racers

10:00 Tv.Film: Drillbit Taylor

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Tekenfilm: Lego Scooby Doo : Blowout Beach Bash

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Bear About The House Supersized Pet

17:05 Alpha And Omega 3 :The Great Wolf Games

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 (Forward Motion) Value of Nature

18:55 Grand Designs New Zealand: Shipping Container Home

20:00 Youth Outreach

20:31 Jessie

21:00 Speechless

21:30 Young And Hungry

21:55 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 Seal Team

23:00 Tv.Film: Jurassic Predator

00:30 Caribbean Newsline

01:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:35 Tyrant

02:25 Tv.Film: Shechotic

04:00 Tv.Film: 5th Passenger

05:30 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)