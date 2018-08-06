MAANDAG 06 AUGUSTUS 2018 (KN.12.1)

7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom

8:10 Fitness:Hard Body Level

9:00 CNN Nieuws

9:35 Atomic Puppet

10:00 Tv.film:Where Hope Grows

11:45 Teen Titans

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Middagfilm:The Man From Snowy River

14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:20 Woman Raised By Monkeys

16:55 (Forward Motion) Proces Vernieuwing Natuurwetgeving

17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Bijbel Wortoe leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Timeless

19:30 How It’s Made

20:00 Good Girls

21:00 ATV Sports

21:50 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:00 Queen Sugar

22:45 Taken

23:30 Caribbean Newsline

24:00 ATV Nieuws

00:36 The Catch

01:20 Tv.film:The Dressmaker

03:20 Tv.film:The Dead Lands

05:10 Amazing Hotels:Life Beyond The Lobby

06:10 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)