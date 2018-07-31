DINSDAG 31 JULI 2018 / ATV KN.12.1

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
dinsdag 31 juli 2018
7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness: Insanity Fit Test
8:37 Darkwing Duck
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.film: Twister
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:55 Elena And The Secret Of Avalor
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:00 Doc.: Special Boudicas Lost Tribe
16:00 Tekenfilm : Duck Duck Goose
17:35 Adventure Time
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Alex,Inc.
19:10 Belicht
19:35 How To Build Everything
20:05 Bizarre Foods:Delicious Destinations
21:00 Panorama
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Lethal Weapon
22:50 Caribbean Newsline
23:20 Quantico
00:05 ATV Nieuws
00:40 Banshee
01:30 Tv.film: Barb Wire
03:10 Tv.film: Sweepers
04:50 How The Earth Was Made
5:35 Tekenfilm : Lego Dc Comics: Super Heroes Aquaman Rage Atlantis
06:55 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Bribi Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)