DINSDAG 24 JULI 2018 /ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
dinsdag 24 juli 2018
7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness:Zumba Fitness Concert
9:12 Caribbean Newsline
9:48 ATV Sports
10:35 Tv.film:Battleship
12:50 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:10 The Adventures Of Tin Tin
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:00 Tv.film:Daddy’s Home
16:40 Building The Most Luxurious Cruise Ship
17:35 Teen Titans
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Alex,Inc.
19:15 Belicht
19:30 How It’s Made
20:00 Bizarre Foods:Delicious Destinations
21:00 Panorama
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Lethal Weapon
23:00 Caribbean Newsline
23:31 Quantico
00:15 ATV Nieuws
00:51 Banshee
01:35 Tv.film:A Midnight Clear
03:25 Tv.film:After Life
05:10 How The Earth Was Made
06:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Bribi Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)