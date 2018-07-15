07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:11 Puppy Dog Pals
08:36 Kinderfilm:Marmaduke
10:10 Baja 500
11:01 Top Gear:Extra Gear
11:30 FIA ETRC At Nurburgring
12:03 Red Bull Signature
13:00 Offshore Superboats
14:01 Maranatha Ministries
15:05 What On Earth
16:00 Siren
17:01 Alexa And Katie
17:36 Fiber Vibes
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:31 The Mayor
19:00 The Nature Of Things Songbird
20:00 The Blue Planet II
21:07 Tv.film:Alis Wedding
23:07 Tv.film:Disobedience
01:02 Rosewood
01:45 Tv.film:The Contract Killer
03:30 Africa
04:30 Hindsight
05:10 Training Day
05:55 Kinderfilm:Batman Ninja
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 15 Juli 2018 (KN.12.1)
07:00 CNN Nieuws